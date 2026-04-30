Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRT

Virtu Financial Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:VIRT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,431,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $52.21.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $786.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.38 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The company's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 326,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,697,624.80. The trade was a 37.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 28,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,104,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,524,477.54. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $10,458,644. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 842.9% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 61,154 shares of the company's stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 54,668 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,183,268 shares of the company's stock worth $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 222,862 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 114,887.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Virtu Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Virtu Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — revenue of $786.5M (+30.7% y/y) and EPS of $2.24 versus consensus ~ $1.35, driven by trading activity and higher net trading income. This is the main fundamental positive supporting the stock. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — revenue of $786.5M (+30.7% y/y) and EPS of $2.24 versus consensus ~ $1.35, driven by trading activity and higher net trading income. This is the main fundamental positive supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (yield ~1.9% annualized), which adds yield support and signals cash return policy. (Record/ex-dividend dates disclosed in announcement.)

Board authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (yield ~1.9% annualized), which adds yield support and signals cash return policy. (Record/ex-dividend dates disclosed in announcement.) Positive Sentiment: Technical setup shows a near-term bullish signal (a “golden cross” / move above the 20-day MA) cited by analysts, which can attract momentum buyers. Zacks Article

Technical setup shows a near-term bullish signal (a “golden cross” / move above the 20-day MA) cited by analysts, which can attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Management outlined hiring toward ~1,100 headcount and plans to expand its trading capital base — a growth/scale move that supports future revenue but may raise near-term operating expenses and capital usage. Seeking Alpha Hiring Article

Management outlined hiring toward ~1,100 headcount and plans to expand its trading capital base — a growth/scale move that supports future revenue but may raise near-term operating expenses and capital usage. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcript provide detail on business mix, capital deployment and seasonality — useful for investors modeling forward quarters; no material upward guidance surprise was highlighted in the summary materials. Earnings Presentation Call Transcript

Earnings call materials and transcript provide detail on business mix, capital deployment and seasonality — useful for investors modeling forward quarters; no material upward guidance surprise was highlighted in the summary materials. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, shares fell today — likely driven by profit-taking after a recent run-up to the 52-week high and investor caution about the near-term impact of increased hiring and larger trading capital deployment on margins and capital returns. This market reaction suggests investors are weighing growth investment timing against immediate cash generation.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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