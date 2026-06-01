Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 1.2% - Time to Sell?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $318.68 and last traded at $322.5730. 9,937,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 7,831,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.36.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.87 and a 200-day moving average of $324.98.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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