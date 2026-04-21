Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $308.82 and last traded at $309.8430. 6,799,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,744,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.94.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $562.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $311.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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