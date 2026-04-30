Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $328.08 and last traded at $330.6620. 11,203,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 7,827,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.86.

Specifically, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.25.

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Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $600.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.38.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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