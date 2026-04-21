Visa (V) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $10.7357 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Visa Price Performance

V opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. Visa has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $570.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $388.88.

Get Our Latest Report on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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