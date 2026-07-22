Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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VSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of VSH stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,975.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The company's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,009,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $104,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,356 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 841.5% in the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 910,143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 813,472 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,306,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,440.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 844,508 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 789,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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