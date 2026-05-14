Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.35% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

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Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -550.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vishay Intertechnology

Here are the key news stories impacting Vishay Intertechnology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vishay beat Q1 expectations with revenue of $839.2 million and EPS of $0.05, while gross margin improved to 21.0% and book-to-bill reached 1.34, suggesting healthy demand and better operating momentum. Article Title

Vishay beat Q1 expectations with revenue of $839.2 million and EPS of $0.05, while gross margin improved to 21.0% and book-to-bill reached 1.34, suggesting healthy demand and better operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management guided second-quarter revenue to $875 million-$905 million and expects gross margin around 22%, which is above the Street’s estimate and points to continued sequential improvement. Article Title

Management guided second-quarter revenue to $875 million-$905 million and expects gross margin around 22%, which is above the Street’s estimate and points to continued sequential improvement. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to Vishay’s “Vishay 3.0” strategy, which includes capacity expansion in higher-growth, higher-margin products and appears to be supporting stronger backlog and future revenue growth. Article Title

Investors also reacted to Vishay’s “Vishay 3.0” strategy, which includes capacity expansion in higher-growth, higher-margin products and appears to be supporting stronger backlog and future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company also launched new PAR and TRANSZORB TVS devices with 3000W power dissipation in a compact package, which is a positive product-development signal but unlikely to be a near-term earnings driver on its own. Article Title

The company also launched new PAR and TRANSZORB TVS devices with 3000W power dissipation in a compact package, which is a positive product-development signal but unlikely to be a near-term earnings driver on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity picked up sharply, with traders buying a large volume of call options, adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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