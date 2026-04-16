VisionChina Media, Inc. - Ameri (NASDAQ:VISN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VisionChina Media, Inc. - Ameri (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VISN. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of VisionChina Media, Inc. - Ameri in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of VisionChina Media, Inc. - Ameri in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of VisionChina Media, Inc. - Ameri from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of VisionChina Media, Inc. - Ameri from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $20.50.

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VisionChina Media, Inc. - Ameri Stock Up 0.1%

VISN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 3,245,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,583. VisionChina Media, Inc. - Ameri has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.38.

VisionChina Media, Inc. - Ameri Company Profile

VisionChina Media, Inc operates an out-of-home advertising network using real-time mobile digital television broadcasts to deliver content and advertising on mass transportation systems in China based on its number of displays. The Company also provides urban mass transit wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi). As of September 30, 2015, the Company's advertising network included approximately 97,757 digital television displays on mass transportation systems in 18 of China's cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

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