Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,354,096 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 2,965,088 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,492,318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vista Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vista Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $73.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vista Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company's stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company's stock worth $102,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,046,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy Price Performance

NYSE VIST traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,376,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,226. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.72. Vista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company's 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $865.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.28 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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