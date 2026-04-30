Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VISN. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistance Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistance Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore started coverage on Vistance Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Vistance Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.50.

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Vistance Networks Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VISN opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.38. Vistance Networks has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Vistance Networks Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

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