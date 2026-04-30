Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Vistance Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $12.75. Vistance Networks shares last traded at $12.7380, with a volume of 10,347,939 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. Vistance Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 49.17%.The firm had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vistance Networks alerts: Sign Up

Vistance Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $10.00 dividend.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VISN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistance Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vistance Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Vistance Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vistance Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Vistance Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistance Networks

Vistance Networks Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.38.

About Vistance Networks

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vistance Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistance Networks wasn't on the list.

While Vistance Networks currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here