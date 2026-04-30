Free Trial
→ Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Vistance Networks logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up (opened $12.75 vs prior close $10.47) after reporting an EPS of $0.34 vs. $0.17 expected and revenue of $471.8M, up 21.6% year‑over‑year.
  • The company paid a $10.00 special dividend to shareholders of record on April 17, which was distributed on April 27.
  • Analysts have a consensus Hold rating with an average target of $20.50, while the stock trades with a low P/E of 1.36 and a market cap of $2.89B.
  • Interested in Vistance Networks? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Vistance Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISN - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $12.75. Vistance Networks shares last traded at $12.7380, with a volume of 10,347,939 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. Vistance Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 49.17%.The firm had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vistance Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $10.00 dividend.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VISN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistance Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vistance Networks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Vistance Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vistance Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Vistance Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold (c)" rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistance Networks

Vistance Networks Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.38.

About Vistance Networks

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vistance Networks Right Now?

Before you consider Vistance Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vistance Networks wasn't on the list.

While Vistance Networks currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock.
Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock.
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines