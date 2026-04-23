Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.24), FiscalAI reports. Visteon had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Visteon's conference call:

Q1 sales came in ahead of expectations at $954 million (+2% YoY) with growth of 3% over market, driven by new product launches and customer recoveries.

(+2% YoY) with growth of 3% over market, driven by new product launches and customer recoveries. Secured just over $1 billion in new business including a high-performance compute (AI-capable) SmartCockpit win with SAIC, giving Visteon a claimed early-mover advantage in AI-enabled cockpits.

including a high-performance compute (AI-capable) SmartCockpit win with SAIC, giving Visteon a claimed early-mover advantage in AI-enabled cockpits. Management is reaffirming full‑year guidance for revenue ($3.625–$3.825B), adjusted EBITDA ($455–$495M) and FCF ($170–$210M) despite a weaker macro setup for H2.

for revenue ($3.625–$3.825B), adjusted EBITDA ($455–$495M) and FCF ($170–$210M) despite a weaker macro setup for H2. The quarter was impacted by elevated semiconductor and memory costs and a timing mismatch on customer recoveries (net commercial headwind reported ~ $15M), with most recoveries expected later in the year.

and a timing mismatch on customer recoveries (net commercial headwind reported ~ $15M), with most recoveries expected later in the year. Adjusted free cash flow was negative $23 million due to normal seasonality and intentional inventory build to de‑risk supply, and management says FCF is trending toward the lower end of the full‑year range.

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Visteon Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ VC traded up $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.04. 330,980 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Visteon has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visteon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Visteon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visteon

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $4,620,888.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 175,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,401,242.88. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,406 shares of the company's stock worth $126,902,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,220,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,228,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,292,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,065 shares of the company's stock worth $80,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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