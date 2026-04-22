Vita Coco (COCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Vita Coco to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $147.3880 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.80 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vita Coco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business's fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $61.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vita Coco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vita Coco

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $190,827.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 586,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,700,674.38. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $97,340.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,781,220.97. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 297,256 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 2,636.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 12,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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