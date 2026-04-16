Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 1,587,301 Shares

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI - Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams purchased 1,587,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,944,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,510,049.84. This trade represents a 5.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, March 15th, Gregg Williams acquired 1,575,231 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $1,685,497.17.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Gregg Williams acquired 1,351,351 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.48.

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Vivani Medical Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of VANI stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.92.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VANI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vivani Medical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vivani Medical by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vivani Medical by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vivani Medical from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivani Medical has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VANI

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: VANI is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of advanced specimen retrieval and hemostasis products for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Its core mission is to enhance procedural safety and streamline clinical workflows for interventional radiologists and pathology laboratories.

The company's flagship offerings include the StopBleed Retrieval Device and StopBleed Pad, which integrate proprietary hemostatic materials to control bleeding at biopsy sites and preserve tissue integrity.

Further Reading

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