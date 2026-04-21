VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a 5.6% increase from VOC Energy Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

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VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VOC opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 85.78% and a return on equity of 67.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VOC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised VOC Energy Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on VOC

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC's structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust's asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

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