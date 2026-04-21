Free Trial
→ Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
VOC Energy Trust logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • VOC Energy Trust declared a quarterly dividend of $0.095 per share, payable May 15 to shareholders of record on April 30 (ex-dividend April 30); this is a 5.6% increase from the prior quarterly payout and implies a ~11.3% dividend yield.
  • The stock opened at $3.36 with a 52-week range of $2.60–$3.84, a market cap of about $57.1 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64, indicating a low-priced, small-cap energy trust.
  • VOC reported $0.11 EPS on $2.08 million in revenue with an 85.8% net margin and 67.6% return on equity, yet the consensus analyst rating remains a "Sell".
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a 5.6% increase from VOC Energy Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VOC opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 85.78% and a return on equity of 67.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VOC. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised VOC Energy Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on VOC

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC's structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust's asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in VOC Energy Trust Right Now?

Before you consider VOC Energy Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VOC Energy Trust wasn't on the list.

While VOC Energy Trust currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines