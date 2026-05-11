Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 95 target price on the cell phone carrier's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.52% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 119 to GBX 123 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 71 to GBX 85 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 113.60.

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Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 121.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 67.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 121.20.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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