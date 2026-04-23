Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.89 and traded as high as GBX 114.75. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 114.10, with a volume of 68,077,820 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 71 to GBX 85 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 119 to GBX 123 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 82 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 111.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.89.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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