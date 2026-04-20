Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.84. Voestalpine shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1,129 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voestalpine

Voestalpine Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw‐material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine's portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

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