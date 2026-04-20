Volex (LON:VLX) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Volex plc (LON:VLX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 563 and last traded at GBX 560, with a volume of 167975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 445 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 462.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLX

Volex Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 474.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 429.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Volex

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 430 per share, with a total value of £21,500. 35.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc AIM: VLX is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

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