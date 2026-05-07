Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.0 million-$740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.6 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.350-3.500 EPS.

Get Vontier alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Vontier from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VNT opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Vontier has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.12 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.Vontier's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Vontier's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,526,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,415,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,240,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 598,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,263,000 after buying an additional 211,888 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vontier, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vontier wasn't on the list.

While Vontier currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here