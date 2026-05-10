Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

VOXR has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut Vox Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Vox Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.96 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Vox Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 million. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 594,970 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 6.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,662,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vox Royalty by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 197,117 shares during the period. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC now owns 733,415 shares of the company's stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 184,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 691,536 shares of the company's stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 318,762 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

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