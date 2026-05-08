VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

VSE has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

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VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $197.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.19. VSE has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $232.61. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $324.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.19 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that VSE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation NASDAQ: VSEC is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company's solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE's core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

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