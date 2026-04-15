vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company's stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.40. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.51. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company's lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

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