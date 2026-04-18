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Vulcan Energy Resources (LON:VUL) Trading Up 4.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Vulcan Energy Resources logo with background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 4.2% intraday to GBX 224 with volume up 73% (211,378 shares) versus the average session volume of 122,530.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from GBX 287 to GBX 323 and gave a "buy" rating; Vulcan's consensus rating is "Buy" with a consensus price target of GBX 323.
  • Vulcan is developing low‑carbon lithium chemicals by combining geothermal power with direct lithium extraction from high‑salinity brines to produce battery‑grade lithium hydroxide, and has a market cap of £61.1m with a negative PE of -169.01.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Energy Resources.

Vulcan Energy Resources plc (LON:VUL - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 224 and last traded at GBX 224. 211,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 122,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Energy Resources from GBX 287 to GBX 323 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Energy Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 323.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Energy Resources

Vulcan Energy Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.10 million and a PE ratio of -169.01. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.46.

Vulcan Energy Resources is a minerals development company focused on producing low‑carbon lithium chemicals for the electric vehicle and battery sectors. The company is developing a novel, integrated approach that combines geothermal energy production with lithium extraction from high‑salinity geothermal brines, with the aim of creating battery‑grade lithium hydroxide with a substantially reduced carbon footprint compared with conventional hard‑rock or evaporation‑pond sources.

Vulcan's technical approach centers on exploiting geothermal reservoirs to deliver renewable heat and power while concurrently extracting dissolved lithium using direct lithium extraction (DLE) and associated processing technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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