Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.250-10.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion.

Get Wabtec alerts: Sign Up

Wabtec Stock Down 2.5%

WAB opened at $257.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $168.82 and a twelve month high of $275.84. The company's 50-day moving average price is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.77.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wabtec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Wabtec announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total transaction of $302,013.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,155,904.54. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $2,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,487 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,227.10. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 92,364 shares of company stock worth $24,522,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wabtec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Wabtec by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 692,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wabtec by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $207,146,000 after acquiring an additional 682,048 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,270 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 532,121 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 819.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,576 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 365,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wabtec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wabtec wasn't on the list.

While Wabtec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here