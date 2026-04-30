Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 422% from the previous session's volume of 147 shares.The stock last traded at $148.86 and had previously closed at $140.1272.

Get Wacoal alerts: Sign Up

Wacoal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wacoal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wacoal wasn't on the list.

While Wacoal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here