Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.68, but opened at $141.78. Wacoal shares last traded at $141.78, with a volume of 2 shares.

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Wacoal Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.42.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

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