Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.09, but opened at $148.68. Wacoal shares last traded at $148.68, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands.
Wacoal Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.11%.
About Wacoal
(Get Free Report
)
Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.
The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Wacoal, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wacoal wasn't on the list.
While Wacoal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.