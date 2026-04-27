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Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Wacoal logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $148.68 versus the prior close of $140.09 and last trading at $148.68 on a light volume of 487 shares.
  • In the most recent quarter Wacoal reported EPS of $0.96 on $278.08 million of revenue, with a net margin of 7.11% and return on equity of 5.98%.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20, while its 50-day moving average ($137.13) sits below the 200-day moving average ($150.02); balance-sheet metrics include a current ratio of 2.53 and debt-to-equity of 0.03.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.09, but opened at $148.68. Wacoal shares last traded at $148.68, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.11%.

About Wacoal

(Get Free Report)

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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