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Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Up 8.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Wacoal logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 8.7% to $150.33 on Thursday, but trading was extremely thin (just 9 shares exchanged, down ~94% from average), suggesting the move may not reflect broad investor participation.
  • Valuation and technicals show a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E of 18.4, with the stock trading near its 200-day simple moving average ($150.98) and above its 50-day SMA ($137.28).
  • Recent fundamentals: Q4 EPS was $0.96 on revenue of $278.08 million, with a net margin of 7.11% and ROE of 5.98%, plus a conservative balance sheet (debt-to-equity 0.03) and healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.53).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.3250 and last traded at $150.3250. 9 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.2928.

Wacoal Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.98.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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