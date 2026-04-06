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Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down at the open (prior close $32.96 to an $31.15 open) though they later traded around $33.56 on light volume, signaling intraday volatility.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight" and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is now "Reduce" (one Sell, two Holds), reflecting weakening analyst sentiment.
  • Q4 results mixed: Wal‑Mart de México missed EPS estimates ($0.46 vs. $0.51) but beat revenue estimates ($16.44B vs. $15.48B), with a net margin of 4.93% and ROE of 22.01%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $31.15. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 2,847 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on WMMVY

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV OTCMKTS: WMMVY is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company's operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Right Now?

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