Wall Street Zen Downgrades Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) to Sell

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tiziana Life Sciences has an average rating of "Sell".

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View Our Latest Analysis on TLSA

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 7.5%

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $1.24 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 968.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 151,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 413.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,290 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 88,830 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences plc NASDAQ: TLSA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics in the fields of oncology, immunology and infectious diseases. Headquartered in London, with research and development operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company advances both small-molecule inhibitors and monoclonal antibody candidates designed to modulate immune pathways and target tumor growth.

The company's lead small‐molecule program, milciclib, is an oral cyclin‐dependent kinase inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma and certain neuroendocrine tumors.

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