Wall Street Zen Upgrades Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) to "Buy"

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JBI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.17.

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Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $768.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.59. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.45 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.Janus International Group's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,753,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,262,405 shares of the company's stock worth $51,940,000 after buying an additional 1,435,777 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,746,357 shares of the company's stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,813,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

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