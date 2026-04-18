Wall Street Zen Upgrades Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA) to "Hold"

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Ventures Acquisition III presently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Texas Ventures Acquisition III Price Performance

Texas Ventures Acquisition III stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.48. Texas Ventures Acquisition III has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $12.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Angelo acquired 737,691 shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $7,967,062.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 925,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,990,000. This represents a 393.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Ventures Acquisition III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Company Profile

Texas Ventures Acquisition III NASDAQ: TVA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, its principal business purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and consummate one or more business combinations with an operating company.

Unlike an operating company, Texas Ventures Acquisition III does not produce goods or services while it searches for a target. Its activities typically include managing the capital held in trust, conducting diligence on prospective acquisition candidates, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals required to complete a business combination.

Pending completion of a business combination, the company's prospects and ultimate strategy are driven by its management and sponsors; specific target industries, geographies and leadership details are disclosed through the company's public filings and press releases as opportunities develop.

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