Wall Street Zen Upgrades Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) to "Hold"

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VGNT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Versigent in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors raised Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.25.

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Versigent Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of VGNT stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Versigent has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

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