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Wall Street Zen Upgrades Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) to "Hold"

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Versigent logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) to a "hold" rating in a report released Saturday.
  • Several firms recently initiated or updated coverage — including Wells Fargo (Overweight, $35), TD Cowen (Buy, $47), RBC (Sector Perform, $28), Fox Advisors (Strong-Buy) and UBS (Buy, $43) — giving the stock a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.25.
  • Shares traded up about 6.4%, opening at $34.69 and sitting near its 52-week high of $35.08 (52-week low $26.34).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Versigent.

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VGNT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Versigent in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors raised Versigent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Versigent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Versigent

Versigent Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of VGNT stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. Versigent has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Versigent (NYSE:VGNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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