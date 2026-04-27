Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Shares Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $127.40 and last traded at $127.59. Approximately 17,010,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 27,916,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.92.

Specifically, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $2,566,989.36. Following the sale, the director owned 4,193,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $554,488,078.95. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.79.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Walmart by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 201,838 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $20,801,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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