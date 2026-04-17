Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Stock Price Up 2.1% - Here's What Happened

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.57 and last traded at $127.50. Approximately 24,689,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 28,716,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.82.

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Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $361,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 596,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 188.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after buying an additional 7,614,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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