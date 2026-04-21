Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Trading 1.3% Higher - Time to Buy?

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.77 and last traded at $129.60. 17,281,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 28,519,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.92.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,598,466 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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