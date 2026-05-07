Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the entertainment giant's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.34% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.73.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.33. 4,724,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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