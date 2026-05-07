Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the entertainment giant's stock. Guggenheim's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.73.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $110.33. 4,724,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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