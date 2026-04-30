Warner Music Group (WMG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $1.6102 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Warner Music Group Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ WMG opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Warner Music Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WMG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Warner Music Group from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Warner Music Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Music Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 178.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,183,654 shares of the company's stock worth $108,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,226,151 shares of the company's stock worth $75,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,256 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,821,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 906.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 928,204 shares of the company's stock worth $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 835,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 836.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 718,461 shares of the company's stock worth $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 641,713 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group is a major global music company that operates across recorded music and music publishing. Its recorded-music business comprises a portfolio of well-known labels—including Atlantic, Warner Records and Parlophone—as well as distribution and artist-services operations that support both established and emerging artists. The company's publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, manages songwriting catalogs and administers rights for compositions across multiple media, providing licensing for film, television, advertising and other commercial uses.

WMG's activities span the full music value chain: signing and developing artists, producing and marketing recordings, distributing music through physical channels and streaming platforms, and monetizing rights through licensing, synchronization and neighboring-rights collection.

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