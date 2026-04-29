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Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Warpaint London logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Warpaint London reported quarterly EPS of GBX 16.68 on revenue of £105.08 million, with a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 14.89%.
  • Shares tumbled about 8.8% to GBX 171.04 on heavy volume (2.92m vs. average 458k), leaving the stock well below its one‑year high (GBX 495) and trading at a P/E of 8.66 with a market cap of £138.18m.
  • Berenberg cut its price target to GBX 470 but maintained a "buy" rating, and the stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of GBX 455.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of £105.08 million for the quarter. Warpaint London had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 14.89%.

Warpaint London Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of W7L stock traded down GBX 16.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 171.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,919,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,556. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.18. Warpaint London has a one year low of GBX 165 and a one year high of GBX 495. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Warpaint London from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 455.

View Our Latest Analysis on W7L

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services. Warpaint London PLC sells its products to retailers, distributors, supermarkets, and retail chains, as well as through online. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Spain, Denmark, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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