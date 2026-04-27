Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session's volume of 13,495 shares.The stock last traded at $8.95 and had previously closed at $9.49.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WRTBY has been the subject of several research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wartsila from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wartsila presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on WRTBY

Wartsila Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wartsila will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

Further Reading

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