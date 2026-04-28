Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Trading Down 8.2% - What's Next?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 44,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 14,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.0519.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Wartsila from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wartsila

Wartsila Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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