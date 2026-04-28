Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Trading Down 8.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Wartsila logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wärtsilä shares fell 8.2% to $8.31 on Tuesday, with volume jumping about 210% to 44,407 shares compared with its average daily volume.
  • Analysts have a consensus rating of "Strong Sell", with two Hold and three Sell ratings and recent downgrades including Pareto and a reissued Sell from Citigroup.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap ~$25.03B and P/E 36.78, quarterly EPS $0.06 (analysts forecast 0.24 EPS for the year), low debt-to-equity (0.11) and solid ROE (24.14%) but modest net margin (9.08%).
  • Five stocks we like better than Wartsila.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 44,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 14,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.0519.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Wartsila from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wartsila

Wartsila Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Wartsila

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wartsila Right Now?

Before you consider Wartsila, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wartsila wasn't on the list.

While Wartsila currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines