Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.10, but opened at $31.36. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $31.7220, with a volume of 63,528 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 13.26%.

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Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Washington Trust Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 12.1%

The firm has a market cap of $604.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company's core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

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