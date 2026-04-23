Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Trading Up 7.2% - Should You Buy?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$229.25 and last traded at C$229.18. Approximately 166,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 345,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$213.71.

Get Waste Connections alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Waste Connections to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Waste Connections to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average is C$224.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Waste Connections, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Waste Connections wasn't on the list.

While Waste Connections currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here