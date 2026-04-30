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Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Watkin Jones logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Watkin Jones hit a fresh 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 22.05 and last at GBX 22.50 on a volume of 874,364 shares.
  • Valuation and technicals show weakness with a 50-day MA of GBX 27.68 and 200-day MA of GBX 28.41, a market cap of £57.84 million and a negative P/E (-6.87), with a beta of 1.48.
  • Fundamentals: the company has a quick ratio of 1.55, current ratio of 2.06 and debt-to-equity of 34.85, and operates across student accommodation, build-to-rent, affordable homes and accommodation management.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.05 and last traded at GBX 22.50, with a volume of 874364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50.

Watkin Jones Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.48.

About Watkin Jones

(Get Free Report)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property. The company was formerly known as Watkin Jones Limited and changed its name to Watkin Jones Plc in March 2016.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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