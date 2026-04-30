Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

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Watkin Jones Price Performance

Watkin Jones Plc ( LON:WJG Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.05 and last traded at GBX 22.50, with a volume of 874364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50.

The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.48.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property. The company was formerly known as Watkin Jones Limited and changed its name to Watkin Jones Plc in March 2016.

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