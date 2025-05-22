Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Waton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 16,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,364. Waton Financial has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

Waton Financial Company Profile

Waton Financial Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of securities brokerage and financial technology services. It is also involved in software licensing and related support services including the licensing of trading platform app, upgrades and enhancements, maintenance, and other related services to financial institutions.

