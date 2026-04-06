Wayne Lamberton Purchases 1,350 Shares of Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV) Stock

Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CMTV - Get Free Report) Director Wayne Lamberton purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $344,744.40. This represents a 15.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wayne Lamberton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Wayne Lamberton purchased 130 shares of Community Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $3,965.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Wayne Lamberton purchased 2,000 shares of Community Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $62,380.00.

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Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CMTV traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,121. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.25. Community Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 15.77%.

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Community Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMTV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp NASDAQ: CMTV is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

Further Reading

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