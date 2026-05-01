Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Waystar traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 8044196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

WAY has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waystar from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waystar from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waystar from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Waystar from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.38.

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Key Waystar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waystar this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Waystar by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waystar by 6,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 6,005.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Waystar Trading Down 15.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Waystar had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Waystar

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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