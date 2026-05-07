Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Sets New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 2465987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Waystar from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Loop Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Waystar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Waystar from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.14.

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Waystar Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. Waystar had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 120.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 6,475.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 6,005.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

About Waystar

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

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